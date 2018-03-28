What to expect at the Second Edition of the African Creative Exhibition and Awards

Creative MSMEs have invaded Nigeria and we certainly are not complaining.

In 2016, it became apparent that Nigeria was an import driven nation and that was how the “Buy Naija to the grow Naira” came to be.

However, various sections of the economy are realising that for Nigeria to diversify and become an export driven nation, the beam light falls on MSMEs.

A fresh year is on the calendar and it is almost time for the second edition of the annual African Creative Exhibition and Awards (termed ACE Awards) hosted by Bellafricana. It brings to Lagos the best creative minds in the fields of Art and Craft, Fashion, Manufacturing, Beauty, Food Produce and so much more.

The Awards is an initiative of Bellafricana, a platform with a focus on Afrocentric Made-in-Nigeria (Africa) Non-oil products development where customers and suppliers engage and transact to bridge the buyer-seller gap and create a wider outreach for Nigerian (African) products locally & globally.

Micro, small and medium-size businesses nationwide produce a great deal of outstanding products, yet these creative business owners aren’t encouraged to innovate and create more.

Bukky Asehinde, Managing Director at Bellafricana says “Everyone likes a pat on the back when they have done something good. Our mission for the ACE Awards is to give these Creative Businesses a platform to receive the recognition they have long deserved”

ACE AWARDS 2018 is themed “Creativity and Innovation in Nation Building” and is scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 28, 2018 by 9:00am at D-Venue, Water Corporation Drive, Off Ligali Ayorinde, Oniru, Lagos, Nigeria.

The event is looking to attract over 6,000 attendees, 70 exhibitors, 15 Awardees and 8 Speakers.

It is endorsed by the Lagos State Government, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigeria-Britain Association and will offer participants a unique opportunity to showcase their talents and to have their work judged by consumers and experts.

This Annual African Creative Exhibition and Awards (ACE Awards) aims to laud the creative works of Nigerians (Africans) and is certainly one of the strongest tools in awakening creative, innovative and entrepreneurship drive in young people in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

ACE Awards 2018 has also received backings from the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and supported by other organisations such as Sovereign Guards, Digital Marketing Skill Institute, DODO Agency, Noah’s Ark, Labule, Swift, Uber, ASSETS, Lara Rose, Bella Naija, The Guardian, Inside Watch Africa, Metro Woman, Pulse Nigeria, Connect Nigeria, Woman.ng, The Entrepreneur Africa, Africa on Rise and much more.

This will be a three-phase event in which two (Exhibition and Conference) of the phases will run simultaneously while the third phase (Awards Dinner) will be held as the peak of the event.

EVENT FACTS

Theme: “Celebrating Creativity and Innovation”

Conference Theme: “Creativity and Innovation in Nation Building”

Date: April 28, 2018

Venue: DVenue, Water Corporation Drive, Off Ligali Ayorinde, Oniru, Lagos, Nigeria.

Time for Exhibition: 10 – 4pm

Time for Awards Dinner: 5 – 9pm

For partnership and sponsorship details, please contact the organisers;

Call: +2348086363970

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Register: event.bellafricana.com