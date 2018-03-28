President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos on a two-day official visit on Thursday, March 29 and Friday, March 30 and just like most state governments operate, the Lagos State Government has declared Thursday, March 29, a work-free day in the State ahead of the President’s visit.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan Tuesday, said the declaration was to enable residents to come out en masse to welcome President Buhari.

Also, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Imohimi Edgal said there would be temporary road closures and diversions in some areas.

“The temporary road closure and diversions would be within Ikeja, Maryland, Agege Motor Road, Victoria Island and Ikoyi axis.

“Security engagements are in top gear, as we are working with the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

“We have done a threat assessment and engaged all stakeholders such as the National Union of Road Transport Workers and commercial bike riders. We are appealing that they abide by our agreement at the meeting.

“This is to ensure that Mr. President’s visit to Lagos is smooth, safe and hitch-free,” he said.

Edgal expressed deep regrets for any inconveniences, saying the listed roads would be reopened immediately after the President’s motorcade passes.

Why it matters: Isn’t it amazing that the Lagos State Government is suddenly aware that the traffic in different parts of the state, especially those areas mentioned can hinder the President’s ‘smooth’ tour of the proposed areas – not forgetting the Olusosun experience – and have decided to declare a work-free day.

It is also questionable that the Police in the state understand that NURTW and bike riders are stakeholders in ensuring security and have consciously ignored some of the activities of the said ‘stakeholders’ until the President decides to visit.

More explicitly: These traffic and security arrangements will ensure the President remains unaware of the suffering of the people of the state. Or how does one come to a conclusion that his citizens are suffering when all he sees are free tarred roads, and adequate security?

And deeper: How is the President supposed to understand that residents of Lagos undergo one form of mental stress or the other due to traffic and security issues evident in the state and the state government is invariably doing nothing about?

…Only to come up with ridiculous tax policies that tends to drive residents crazy.

Then, why declare a public holiday?