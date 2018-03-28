The Late 5: IGP Idris removes Kogi CP over irresponsibility, poisoned Russian ex-spy, daughter have slim chance of surviving says niece and other top stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

The police on Wednesday declared Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West), wanted.

The lawmaker was declared wanted alongside Mohammed Audu, son of a former governor of the state, Abubakar Audu.

Police said the duo have also been placed on Interpol watch list for allegedly providing false information to the police in relation to an alleged attempt on Melaye’s life last year.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Kogi police commissioner, Ali Janga, and distributed by the Force Headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the removal of the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga.

The police commissioner was removed following the escape of the two principal suspects whose confession indicted Melaye and Audu.

The Commander of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in the State, the Divisional Police Officer “A” Division, Lokoja and 13 other police officers implicated in the escape have also been transferred out of the state and are facing disciplinary action.

Melaye has asked the IGP to produce the two main suspects in his gun-running allegation within 48 hours.

Melaye, while making the call at the plenary Wednesday, said he had already informed his lawyers to take a legal action against Idris if he fails to have the suspects re-arrested.

The embattled senator raised a point of order to inform the Senate that the suspects had allegedly escaped from custody ahead of his (Melaye) arraignment before a court in Kogi on Wednesday.

African and European diplomats Wednesday, lauded Nigeria’s agriculture sector for its role in pulling the country out of recession.

The envoys gave their commendations at the ongoing 4th International Agro-Food Fair taking place in Lagos.

The representative of the European Union trade delegation, Ibi Ikpoki, said the agricultural sector played a huge role in Nigeria’s exit from recession.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has asked the prosecution to issue an enrolled order for the appearance before it of three sureties in the trial of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Binta Nyako had asked the sureties to either explain why their N100 million bond should not be forfeited, produce the defendant or be remanded in prison.

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wishing to retain their positions or aspire for another to resign and re-contest in line with the party’s constitution.

President Buhari, who gave the advice in his opening remarks during the 5th National Executive Council meeting of the APC in Abuja Tuesday, opposed tenure elongation for the NWC members.

He faulted the earlier decision of the party’s NEC to grant a one-year extension to party executives at all levels, citing a breach of relevant sections of the party’s constitution, as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), as a reason for his action.

And stories from around the world…

Russians mourned the victims of a deadly shopping mall fire at memorial services across the country Wednesday, releasing white balloons as flags.

The blaze tore through the Winter Cherry mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Sunday while it was packed with families on the first weekend of spring break. Authorities said 64 people died, 41 of them children.

The Department of Homeland Security is considering denying citizenship to immigrants who accept welfare, popular tax deductions or any other public benefits such as food stamps, according to a draft of the proposal obtained by the Washington Post.

This proposed policy would expand the definition of what makes an immigrant a “public charge.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook Wednesday, said that if his company wanted to, they could make a ton of money by monetising their customers and making them a product. But he said unlike ‘other’ companies, Apple has elected not to do that.

“We’re not going to traffic in your personal life. Privacy to us is a human right, a civil liberty,” Tim Cook in an interview with Recode‘s Kara Swisher.

China has confirmed that the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, has visited Beijing, where he met the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, and pledged his commitment to denuclearising the Korean peninsula.

Xinhua state news agency said Kim had been in China on an “unofficial visit” from Sunday to Wednesday.

According to Xinhua, Kim told Xi the situation on the Korean peninsula was “starting to get better”. He said: “It is our consistent stand to be committed to denuclearisation on the peninsula, in accordance with the will of late President Kim Il-sung and late General Secretary Kim Jong-il.”

The niece of the poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has said he and his daughter Yulia have only a slim chance of surviving.

Viktoria Skripal said the prognosis for both “really isn’t good” following the novichok nerve agent attack in Salisbury, Wiltshire, on March 4.

She told the BBC: “Out of 99% I have maybe 1% of hope. Whatever it was has given them a very small chance of survival. But they’re going to be invalids for the rest of their lives.”