SunlightShero! Meet Precious, the first winner of Sunlight’s letter writing competition

Building on the successful celebration of the International Women’s Day as Sunlight Nigeria gave out free products and provided free access for all the women at the Lekki toll gate, Sunlight has also announced the first winner of the #SunlightShero letter writing competition on March 26, 2018, to celebrate exceptional mothers.

Precious Akowe, who wrote a lovely letter about her mother, Mrs. Akowe, was rewarded with a free home makeover and an all-expense paid relaxing weekend with her mother in Benin City, courtesy of the Sunlight brand.

It is not too late to join the competition. Win your mum exciting prizes from Sunlight by writing an emotional handwritten letter, telling us why she is your “Shero”. To participate, follow the steps below:

1. Follow Sunlight Nigeria’s pages (@sunlight_nigeria and @sunlightdishwashng) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

2. Address a legibly handwritten letter to your mum, telling us about her strength and influence and why she is your SHERO.

3. Post a picture of your letter on your social media platforms and get your friends to like it. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #SunlightShero and tag us @Sunlight_nigeria and @sunlightdishwashng

4. Make your letter as creative and neat as possible

5. Written letters should be posted on all major social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram & Twitter) and get friends and family to like.

Entry runs through March 2018. Celebrate your mum today with Sunlight detergent.