Today’s Noisemakers: Joe Abah, Don Jazzy, Toyin Abraham and the reaction to Brymo’s “Heya”

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Mark Essien

A good example of when people think they have all the facts.

2. Toyin Abraham

Yaaay!!

Who else is happy for Linda Ikeji?

3. Diji Aderogba

Just as Nigerian singer, songwriter, Olawale Ashimi, known as Brymo releases another beautiful one

Please watch below:

4. Philip Amiola

Philip tell them oo! How is this really obtainable now?

5. Kevin Eze

This one might just be playing himself.

Who sent you to have “all the girls” on your contact list.

Better be responsible since you have convened the August meeting.

6. Don Jazzy

Kai Linda is engaged 😢😢. It is finished.

A post shared by DON JAZZY 🇳🇬 (@donjazzy) on

Awwwww…

Has he now moved from Rihanna to Linda Ikeji or is Don Jazzy just pitying himself that he is the only one remaining?

I only asked shaa.

There is one peculiar reply though:

This table Femi is shaking…

7. Joe Abah

Well, It turns out Ambode only cares about Lagosians when he is trying to impress Buhari.

It is just heart-breaking that a public holiday will be declared for the President’s visit. Is heart-breaking even an adequate word?

One other reaction:

8. Parosident Buhari

9. Adannaya Chikito

Na wa oo! Some beliefs can be strange though.

Few replies:

10. ThankGod Ukachukwu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is in charge of Monetary policies while the Finance Minister is in charge of Fiscal policies, so how come she is mentioned here?

Some people and their ignorance…

Heavy sigh! Let’s end here today.

