Facebook launches #SheMeansBusiness in partnership with She Leads Africa

Facebook Tuesday announced the launch of #SheMeansBusiness, an initiative designed to inspire and train female entrepreneurs across the country to build, grow and start their own businesses. In a recent study conducted by Development Economics on behalf of Facebook, it is estimated that businesses set up by women in Nigeria over the next five years (by 2022), hold the key to unlocking N19.7 billion for the economy, with the opportunity of creating a further 8.9 million additional jobs*.

“We know that when women do better, economies do better” commented Ebele Okobi, Facebook Public Policy Director, Africa. “The study conducted by Development Economics further highlights this, with research suggesting that an estimated 7 million new businesses could be set up by women in Nigeria by 2021* – placing a greater importance on the role of women’s entrepreneurial ambitions for overall economic and social development in the country.”

Partnering with She Leads Africa (SLA), #SheMeansBusiness Nigeria is the first to launch in Sub-Saharan Africa and will bring together thousands of female entrepreneurs in a series of day workshops and training sessions across six cities in Nigeria, including Lagos, Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja and Aba. With applications opening on March 27th 2018 at sheleadsafrica.org/shemeansbusiness, training sessions will then be followed by post-training clinics aimed at re-engaging, advising and mentoring participants.

As part of the launch, a dedicated #SheMeansBusiness website will also be developed and feature:

Inspiring stories from female trailblazers who are following their dreams. These are the entrepreneurs who are redefining what’s possible for women in business in Nigeria – inspiring those who might one day become new entrepreneurs themselves

who are following their dreams. These are the entrepreneurs who are redefining what’s possible for women in business in Nigeria – inspiring those who might one day become new entrepreneurs themselves Free tools and resources – online courses to give more women across Nigeria the tools, support and practical advice they need to grow their businesses

– online courses to give more women across Nigeria the tools, support and practical advice they need to grow their businesses Access and information to a link of communities who can help advise and direct on setting and achieving business goals

Commenting on the partnership and trainings Afua Osei, Co-Founder of She Leads Africa added “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Facebook to expand access to the digital skills necessary to move African businesses forward. We know that with the right tools and support, African women can compete on a global level and we look forward to taking these critical digital tools to entrepreneurs all across Nigeria.”

“In Nigeria women form the backbone of a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, with the number of new women-owned small business Pages on Facebook increasing by 319 percent between 2016 and 2017”, said Abi Williams Facebook’s SMB Sales Manager, EMEA. “#SheMeansBusiness aims to empower personal business ambitions and create opportunities for would-be entrepreneurs in Nigeria to meet and learn from others.”

*Calculations were made by Development Economics using data from the Future of Business survey commissioned by Facebook in Nigeria, and surveys undertaken by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) in Nigeria.