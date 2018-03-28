[The Church Blog] #EasterTakeAwaySeries: No longer slaves, Imela and all the songs you need on your Easter playlist

We know how hard it can be to curate an Easter playlist especially with the plethora of beautiful songs on the internet and this is where we shine. In order to save you the stress and to also keep your worship level on a “high” this season, we have carefully hand-selected a list of five songs that emphasize on the theme of easter into an Easter playlist for you. The Easter playlist comprises of songs that will not only lift your spirit but “preach” endlessly about the death, burial, resurrection of Christ and it’s direct implication on us.

Without any further ado, our list of songs.

No Longer Slaves – Bethel Music

You know there’s something rather special about a song when after release in 2015, it still continues to be a worship jam in 2018. Our worship leaders have refused to let go of this song; we shouldn’t either. “No Longer slaves” highlights carefully the freedom that the death and resurrection of Christ purchased.

Imela – Nathaniel Bassey ft. Enitan Adaba

Anchor – Hillsong

I Overcame – Ada

Victory – Eben

I See Jesus – Outburst Music

What a beautiful name – Hillsong

This tweet summarises all there is to this song.

When Hillsong said “You didn't want heaven without us

So Jesus, You brought heaven down My sin was great, Your love was greater

What could separate us now” I felt that. — KevinPrecious Fawehinmi🦁 (@KpFawehinmi) March 25, 2018

Son of God – Nathaniel Bassey

The Hill – Travis Greene

Resurrecting – Elevation Worship

Which of your favourite Easter songs did we miss out on?