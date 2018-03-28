[The Church Blog] #EasterTakeAwaySeries: No longer slaves, Imela and all the songs you need on your Easter playlist

We know how hard it can be to curate an Easter playlist especially with the plethora of beautiful songs on the internet and this is where we shine. In order to save you the stress and to also keep your worship level on a “high” this season, we have carefully hand-selected a list of five songs that emphasize on the theme of easter into an Easter playlist for you. The Easter playlist comprises of songs that will not only lift your spirit but “preach” endlessly about the death, burial, resurrection of Christ and it’s direct implication on us.
Without any further ado, our list of songs.
No Longer Slaves – Bethel Music
You know there’s something rather special about a song when after release in 2015, it still continues to be a worship jam in 2018. Our worship leaders have refused to let go of this song; we shouldn’t either. “No Longer slaves” highlights carefully the freedom that the death and resurrection of Christ purchased.
Imela – Nathaniel Bassey ft. Enitan Adaba
Anchor – Hillsong
I Overcame – Ada
Victory – Eben
I See Jesus – Outburst Music
What a beautiful name – Hillsong
This tweet summarises all there is to this song.
When Hillsong said “You didn't want heaven without us
So Jesus, You brought heaven down
My sin was great, Your love was greater
What could separate us now”
I felt that.
— KevinPrecious Fawehinmi🦁 (@KpFawehinmi) March 25, 2018
Son of God – Nathaniel Bassey
The Hill – Travis Greene
Resurrecting – Elevation Worship
Which of your favourite Easter songs did we miss out on?