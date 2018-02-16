The first video from Ada Ehi’s recently released 18-song pop album, Future Now just got released and this might arguably be the best music video we have seen so far. The song, “Cheta” which translates as Remember is both a beautiful reassurance and reminder of God’s faithfulness.

Singer, songwriter and performing artiste, Ada Ehi was one of those we would have easily dismissed as being upcoming a couple of years ago when she made her official entrance into the gospel music industry. What we did not know, however, was that Ada really wanted to make a statement with her music and not just for sheer popularity, showbiz or fame but for the singular purpose of sharing love, hope and the excellence of faith. And in the past few years, we have seen that in action; how Ada Ehi has grown from not being regularly noticed to pioneering and leading a generation of young people who really love God and crave for expression.

The music video of Cheta stars Blossom Chukwujekwu, Rachel Oniga, Helen Odigie, Jimmy Odukoya, amongst others and retells the story of Joseph’s encounter with Potiphar’s wife and how he found freedom from the prison even when the situation was unlikely. in a way that gives you the feeling that you watched a movie whilst also passing the core message.

And this is not the first time. Because, for as long as we have known Ada Ehi, she has always delivered with all her music videos with every new one better than the previous. But the video isn’t just a great one visually, it also ministers hope, comfort and the need to hold on to joy even in unfavourable circumstances.

The song in itself is intense but, with this newly released video, it just got more intense amassing over 200k views within a two-week period. Cheta – The movie will keep you bound to your device for the 9-minute period and leave you longing for more. Whatever Ada knows or implements into her music, she really needs to teach more Christian musicians out there.

Once again, Ada has checked all the boxes available and is gradually setting a standard of excellence in the gospel music scene and for her contemporaries in secular music.

Watch the video below: