The Future Awards Africa Announces Call for Nomination for its 17th Edition; Sets to Celebrate Young Africans Defying the Odds and Inspiring Greatness.

Lagos, Nigeria, June 12, 2023 – In a world where young people are often discouraged from pursuing their dreams due to perceived limitations – their dreams are too big, their ideas unrealistic, and their voices too small to make a difference, The Future Awards Africa has stood as a platform that acknowledges and celebrates the exceptional accomplishments of young people. Marking its 17th edition, with the theme Defying The Odds, Inspiring Greatness, the awards program officially calls for nominations on Monday, June 12th, 2023.

Since its inception, The Future Awards Africa has been dedicated to honouring and celebrating outstanding young people between the ages of 18 and 31 who have demonstrated excellence in diverse fields, including education, entrepreneurship, journalism, entertainment, technology, social activism, business, professional services, media and many more. This year, the awards will again recognise and honour young innovators whose contributions have made a meaningful impact on their communities and society.

“The Future Awards Africa is not just an award ceremony; it is a movement that recognizes, celebrates and empowers Africa’s young people,” said Ayodeji Razaq, the Operations Director of The Future Project and Group CEO, RED. “This year holds special significance as we celebrate the young Africans who have defied the odds, inspiring others to dare to dream and achieve greatness.”

Ngozi Chijuka, Project Lead at The Future Project, further explained, “Our chosen theme ‘Defying the Odds, Inspiring Greatness’ is an homage to the young African leaders who have managed to succeed in the face of significant challenges or adversity. By celebrating these trailblazers, we aim to inspire and encourage others to overcome obstacles and reach their own greatness.”

The Future Awards Africa invites nominations from individuals and organisations across the continent. To be eligible for nomination, candidates must have made significant impacts in Nigeria or globally within the past year, and their achievements should be well-documented and accessible. Nominate Here

