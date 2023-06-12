The Future Awards Africa Announces Call for Nomination for its 17th Edition; Sets to Celebrate Young Africans Defying the Odds and Inspiring Greatness.

Lagos, Nigeria, June 12, 2023 – In a world where young people are often discouraged from pursuing their dreams due to perceived limitations – their dreams are too big, their ideas unrealistic, and their voices too small to make a difference, The Future Awards Africa has stood as a platform that acknowledges and celebrates the exceptional accomplishments of young people. Marking its 17th edition, with the theme Defying The Odds, Inspiring Greatness, the awards program officially calls for nominations on Monday, June 12th, 2023.

Since its inception, The Future Awards Africa has been dedicated to honouring and celebrating outstanding young people between the ages of 18 and 31 who have demonstrated excellence in diverse fields, including education, entrepreneurship, journalism, entertainment, technology, social activism, business, professional services, media and many more. This year, the awards will again recognise and honour young innovators whose contributions have made a meaningful impact on their communities and society.

“The Future Awards Africa is not just an award ceremony; it is a movement that recognizes, celebrates and empowers Africa’s young people,” said Ayodeji Razaq, the Operations Director of The Future Project and Group CEO, RED. “This year holds special significance as we celebrate the young Africans who have defied the odds, inspiring others to dare to dream and achieve greatness.”

Ngozi Chijuka, Project Lead at The Future Project, further explained, “Our chosen theme ‘Defying the Odds, Inspiring Greatness’ is an homage to the young African leaders who have managed to succeed in the face of significant challenges or adversity. By celebrating these trailblazers, we aim to inspire and encourage others to overcome obstacles and reach their own greatness.”

The Future Awards Africa invites nominations from individuals and organisations across the continent. To be eligible for nomination, candidates must have made significant impacts in Nigeria or globally within the past year, and their achievements should be well-documented and accessible. Nominate Here

About The Future Project

The Future Project aims to build an empowered network of young Africans committed to social and economic development through leadership and enterprise. By focusing on human capital development, we aim to inspire a new generation of equipped leaders to demand better leadership and transform society.

Contact:

[email protected]

Instagram: @tfaafrica

Twitter: @TFAAfrica

Facebook: The Future Project

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 12, 2023

ICYMI: The Pepsi Goal Fest Experience 

Nigeria’s leading Cola brand, Pepsi, on Saturday night treated Confam football fans to an unforgettable experience at the 2023 UEFA ...

YNaija June 8, 2023

Winners of 9mobile 2022 Essay Competition on the Environment Announced

Nigeria’s youth-friendly brand, 9mobile, has announced the winners of the maiden edition of the 9mobile essay competition on the Environment. ...

YNaija June 7, 2023

The nominees are…! Yhemolee, Bimbo Ademoye, Aproko Doctor, KieKie, Phyna and others as Trendupp Awards unveil 2023 full list of nominees

Lagos, Nigeria. June 7, 2023. Trendupp Africa – organisers of Nigeria’s first and widely acclaimed award for Influencers and Content ...

YNaija June 7, 2023

Say Goodbye to Charging Anxiety with the Infinix NOTE 30 Series

Scrambling to find an outlet to charge… No compatible charger in sight… the constant fear of overcharging…  Up until now, ...

YNaija June 7, 2023

Seamless Fusion of Innovation and Elegance: The Unparalleled Design of TECNO PHANTOM V Fold

Over time, the world has been held spellbound by the launch of foldable smartphones but with the launch of the ...

YNaija June 3, 2023

Introducing American Cola: The Bold and Refreshing New Product by Planet Bottling Company

Planet Bottling Company, in partnership with Monarch Beverages, has launched its latest product, American Cola in Nigeria. The collaboration stays ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail