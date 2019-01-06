Article

The Late 5: #Amaechitapes: Omokri releases new audio alleging Amaechi criticised Buhari; February polls are about the future of Nigeria – Peter Obi | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today.

#Amaechitapes: Omokri releases new audio alleging Amaechi criticised Buhari

Following the release of a leaked audio clip from former Presidential spokesperson Reno Omokri alleging that Rotimi Amaechi criticised President Buhari, which buzzed and rippled on social media, Omokri has released another fresh audio to corroborate his claim. In the first audio, Maechi can be heard saying, “the president does not listen to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write what you want to write. Does he read? Below is the concluding part.

February polls are about the future of Nigeria – Peter Obi

In a PDP Kano South senatorial rally, PDP’s vice-presidential candidate Peter Obi has urged Nigerians to view the February polls as the future and economic progress of their country and not about the usual casting of votes because of vested interests. Furthermore, he said that the only way to stop what he described as “the backwards movement of the country” was by sending those that have failed to improve our lives out of power through the ballot.

Buhari to inaugurate APC Presidential Campaign Council tomorrow

Tomorrow, Monday, President Buhari will inaugurate APC Presidential Campaign Council for the forthcoming elections in February. This was revealed in a statement released by the Director of Strategic Communications, APC, Festus Keyamo in Abuja. The Council will be co-chaired by the Buhari and the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu. This inauguration is coming just days after the First Lady Aisha Buhari was appointed to lead the women and youth presidential campaign team.

PDP Govt will ensure uninterrupted education calendar – Jennifer Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given assurance that if elected back to power in 2019, it will ensure an uninterrupted education calendar in the sector. Mrs Jennifer Atiku, wife of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, gave the assurance in her remarks at the flag-off of the Edo Central Senatorial campaigns by the party on Sunday in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Trump on ending government shutdown: ‘We have to build the wall’

President Trump today has remained resolute on his demand for billions of dollars to fund a border wall with Mexico, which has forced a shutdown of the US government now entering its third week.
“We have to build the wall,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for the Camp David presidential retreat, while conceding that the barrier could be “steel instead of concrete.”
“It’s about safety, it’s about security for our country,” he said. “We have no choice.

 

