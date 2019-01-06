Article

Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni, others emerge winners at Soundcity MVP awards (Full list)

It was night of glitz and super performances, as the 3rd Edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards, one of the biggest awards in Africa held late Saturday at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

Top awards on the night were won by Burna Boy for a stellar year 2018 as he won four awards in major categories: ‘Listeners Choice’, Song of the Year, Best Male MVP and African Artist of the year.

Here’s a full list of winners:

African Artist of the year – Burna Boy

Song of the year – Burna Boy

Listener’s Choice – Burna Boy

Viewer’s Choice – Wande Coal

Best New Artist – Teni

Digital Artist of the year – Mr Eazi

Best Male MVP – Burna Boy

Best Female MVP – Busiswa

Best Hip-Hop – AKA

Best Pop – Davido

Best Group/Duo – Navy Kenzo (Tanzania)

Best Collaboration – Starboy

Producer of the year – Phantom

African DJ of the year – DJ Neptune

Video of the year – Patoranking

Other awards given were:

Recipients of awards for innovation and excellence in:

(1) Business Entrepreneurship – Ladipo Lawani

(2) Sports – Ahmed Musa

(3) Fashion – Papa Oyeyemi

(4) Social Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence – Bolatito Ovia

(5) Community and Soco-Political development – Ebenezer Wikina

(6) Creative Arts – Clarence Peters

