Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni, others emerge winners at Soundcity MVP awards (Full list)

It was night of glitz and super performances, as the 3rd Edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards, one of the biggest awards in Africa held late Saturday at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.
Top awards on the night were won by Burna Boy for a stellar year 2018 as he won four awards in major categories: ‘Listeners Choice’, Song of the Year, Best Male MVP and African Artist of the year.
Here’s a full list of winners:
African Artist of the year – Burna Boy
Song of the year – Burna Boy
Listener’s Choice – Burna Boy
Viewer’s Choice – Wande Coal
Best New Artist – Teni
Digital Artist of the year – Mr Eazi
Best Male MVP – Burna Boy
Best Female MVP – Busiswa
Best Hip-Hop – AKA
Best Pop – Davido
Best Group/Duo – Navy Kenzo (Tanzania)
Best Collaboration – Starboy
Producer of the year – Phantom
African DJ of the year – DJ Neptune
Video of the year – Patoranking
Other awards given were:
Recipients of awards for innovation and excellence in:
(1) Business Entrepreneurship – Ladipo Lawani
(2) Sports – Ahmed Musa
(3) Fashion – Papa Oyeyemi
(4) Social Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence – Bolatito Ovia
(5) Community and Soco-Political development – Ebenezer Wikina
(6) Creative Arts – Clarence Peters
Leave a reply