Today’s Noisemakers: Betty Irabor, Reno Omokri, Fola, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Betty Irabor

Nearly 5 hours to get to Lagos from Abeokuta!!! My goodness!!! — Betty Irabor (@BettyIrabor) January 5, 2019

Should we blame Ambode for this?

Reno Omokri

Rotimi @ChibuikeAmaechi. I am waiting for you. One squeak from you and I release the Part 2. How can you know that President @MBuhari is a leader that does not LISTEN, does not READ, and has no CAPACITY, yet you are foisting him in Nigeria. All for the love of money and power! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 5, 2019

Spill this tea, Omokri!!!

Lord Surh

If this Asuu Strike keeps happening often and our federal and state uni keeps having this frequent strikes due to lack of fundings, I can assure you, private universities would leave public schools behind because trust me, they’re growing massively recently. #EndAsuuStrike — ⒹⓇⓈ (@LordSurh) January 5, 2019

Good point. But how many Nigerians an afford private universities, ehn?

Fola

LionHeart. Much ado about nothing. — FOLA (@TheFavoredWoman) January 5, 2019

Fola, this is just your opinion though.