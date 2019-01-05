Article

The Late 5: Amaechi reportedly caught in leaked audio criticising Buhari; February Polls: Ooni of Ife warns politicians against violence | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today

Amaechi criticises Buhari in leaked audio

Transportation minister and the Director-General of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation Rotimi Amaechi was caught on tape reportedly criticising President Buhari. In a ten seconds audio clip posted on Twitter by Reno Omokiri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Amaechi can be heard saying “The President is not listening to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write anything you want. The President doesn’t care. Does he read?”

Although the minister was clearly referring to Buhari, the context is still unknown.

ASUU Strike: Disregard resumption date, LASU tells students

Amid the ongoing ASUU strike, the authorities of the Lagos State University has told its student to disregard any notice directing them to resume for lectures. Mr Ademola Adekoya, a spokeperson of the university told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the information was a lie and mischievous.

Buhari orders persecution of Pinnick over alleged multi-billion naira fraud

According to Punch, President Buhari has ordered the prosecution of the President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick, over an alleged multi-billion naira scam in the organisation. Further, the government through the Presidential investigative panel headed by Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, has placed a travel ban on Pinnick.

February Polls: Ooni of Ife warns politicians against violence

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has warned politicians against all forms of violence in the forthcoming elections in February. The Royal Father admonished politicians to give peace a chance and allow peaceful coexistence in all ramifications; if truly they want to go and serve humanity, politicians should desist from do or die affairs.

NANS denies N150m bribery from Presidency

The leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has refuted the widely circulated allegations by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that the body received N150 million from the presidency. NANS revealed this in a statement signed by Mr Adeyemi Amoo, its National Public Relations Officer (PRO), and made available to newsmen in Abuja on today. In it, Amoo called on Nigerian students to disregard the allegations by ASUU, saying that the association was ready to protect the interest of all the students.

