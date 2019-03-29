The Late 5: Asset declaration charges against me ”invalid, useless” – Onnoghen; Sanwo-Olu gets certificate of return as Lagos governor-elect | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Allocation of appointments will be on merit, national spread – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said that merit and national spread will be his guiding principle in the allocation of political offices in his second term. He said this on Friday while receiving the leadership of CAN who came to congratulate him for his re-election at the February 23 presidential election at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja, President Buhari assured theChristian leaders that he was committed to leave Nigeria better than he met it in 2015.

Asset declaration charges against me ”invalid, useless” – Onnoghen

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has described the allegations and evidence brought against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) as invalid. Onnoghen said this through his counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, on Friday. He is facing a six-count charge before the CCT for allegedly failing to declare his asset after 2005

Tribunal dismisses Ononoghen’s no-case submission

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has dismissed a no-case application brought by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen had earlier on Friday dismissed charges of false asset declaration against him as “useless and invalid”, saying the Code of Conduct Bureau failed to follow its standard operations procedure in raising the charges.

Sanwo-Olu gets certificate of return as Lagos governor-elect

Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, were on Friday presented with their certificates of return by INEC at the commission’s office in Sabo, Yaba. “We are taking up this leadership and saying that the confidence that you have put in us will not be put to shame. We will not misuse the confidence that you have put in us,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Court dismisses suit seeking to cancel Adamawa guber election

Justice Abdulazeez Waziri of the Yola High Court has dismissed a case brought by the candidate of the Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD), Eric Theman, seeking cancellation of the Adamawa governorship election.

The judge dismissed the case for lack of evidence. Theman had argued that the Adamawa governorship election should be cancelled and a fresh election held because his party’s logo was omitted by the electoral commission, INEC, on the ballot papers.

 

