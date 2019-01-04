Article

The Late 5: Dino Melaye finally surrenders to police; panic in Sweden as hospital admits suspected Ebola patient, other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today.

Dino Melaye surrenders to police

According to Premium Times, embattled Nigerian lawmaker senator Dino Melaye has reportedly submitted himself for an arrest to the police after seven days of a siege on his Abuja residence. About 20 officers of the police were at Melaye’s residence on Friday, December 28 to arrest the lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district. But he did not surrender to the Police, saying he was not in Abuja. Melaye is currently standing trial in more than one suit, and has been accused of illegal possession of arms, gun running and sponsoring hoodlums in Kogi State.

Panic in Sweden as hospital admits suspected Ebola patient

A patient in Sweden is being treated for suspected Ebola contamination at Uppsala University Hospital, CNN reports. The young man had been in Burundi for around three weeks, and was exhibiting classic symptoms of haemorrhagic fever, including vomiting blood, according to the hospital’s chief medical officer.

Buhari, IGP in closed door meeting

Vanguard Newspaper is reporting a closed door meeting that held today between President Buhari and the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris. Although officially the IGP’s tenure was supposed to end January 3, the details of the meeting has been kept a secret.

Ijaw youths endorse Buhari for second term

Ijaw youths today have declared support for the reelection of President Buhari in the forthcoming elections in February. The youths under the auspices of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide insisted Buhari deserves a second term. Their reason: excited by Buhari’s plans to allocate oil blocks to Niger Delta oil-producing states to facilitate development in the region.

Buhari and Amina Zakari not related – Garba Shehu

Following the appointment of Amina Zakari by Buhari to preside over INEC’s electoral committee for the collation of results for the forthcoming elections, opposing party APC and HIRUWA have given INEC an ultimatum to remove Zakari, on the basis that she’s the president’s niece and that the move was to manipulate election result. Now, in a statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Friday, he noted that PDP has “scored an own goal”, and had no moral right to “keep harassing” Zakari, unless they “have a hidden agenda”, as the PDP administration appointed her when it was in power.

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

