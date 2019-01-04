Article

UPDATE: Police speaks on Dino Melaye’s arrest, reveals condition of Senator

The Nigeria Police says the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye who turned himself in for arrest on Friday, over an alleged offence of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018,  is currently in its custody for investigation, and subsequently, taken to Police hospital, Abuja for medical attention where he has been declared to be in stable condition.

In a statement by Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, Melaye surrendered to the Police Investigation Team on wait at his residence, on Friday, 4th January,  at about 3:00pm, adding that investigation into the case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide against him is on-going and the case will be taken to court on completion of investigation. ​

“Police Investigation Team had since 28th December, 2018 at about 1000hrs arrived the residence of Senator Dino Melaye with a duly obtained Warrant of Arrest to effect his arrest to answer to a case of Criminal Conspiracy and Attempted Culpable Homicide against him under investigation in the Kogi State Police Command. Senator Dino Melaye on sighting the Police Team locked up himself in the building to evade arrest,” Moshood said.

“While the Police Investigation Team was waiting, Senator Dino Melaye granted an interview monitored on Television Stations that he was not in Abuja. This claim eventually was discovered to be completely false as Senator Dino Melaye surrendered to the waiting Police Investigation Team today at his residence in Abuja at about 1500hrs,” the statement added.

Related: Dino Melaye turns himself in to Police

The lawmaker and some armed thugs are alleged to have attacked Police personnel, shot and wounded SGT Danjuma Saliu on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi, with the Police Officer, yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and still under intensive medical care in the hospital.

 

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 4, 2019

The Late 5: Dino Melaye finally surrenders to police; panic in Sweden as hospital admits suspected Ebola patient, other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today. Dino Melaye surrenders to police According to Premium Times, embattled Nigerian lawmaker senator ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 4, 2019

PDP lied, There is no blood relationship between Amina Zakari and Buhari – Presidency

The Presidency has reacted to widespread criticisms about the choice of  Hajiya Amina Zakari, an alleged niece to President Muhammadu Buhari ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 4, 2019

Just In: Dino Melaye turns himself in to police

The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has finally surrendered himself to the police for arrest following an eight-day siege on his ...

Bernard Dayo January 4, 2019

The Big 5: FG moves to avert nationwide strike, to hold meeting with NLC today; Amaechi gives contractor two weeks to complete Lagos-Ibadan rail project, other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today. FG moves to avert nationwide strike, to hold crucial meeting ...

Bernard Dayo January 3, 2019

The Late 5: I won’t disappoint Nigerians – Buhari; I’m ready to vacate office to restore security in Zamfara – Governor Yari, other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today: I won’t disappoint Nigerians – President Buhari At the State House in ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 3, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 3rd of January

Follow the link to read up the story on YNaija:       Nigerian Airforce loses helicopter during combat

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail