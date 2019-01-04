UPDATE: Police speaks on Dino Melaye’s arrest, reveals condition of Senator

The Nigeria Police says the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye who turned himself in for arrest on Friday, over an alleged offence of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, is currently in its custody for investigation, and subsequently, taken to Police hospital, Abuja for medical attention where he has been declared to be in stable condition.

In a statement by Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, Melaye surrendered to the Police Investigation Team on wait at his residence, on Friday, 4th January, at about 3:00pm, adding that investigation into the case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide against him is on-going and the case will be taken to court on completion of investigation. ​

“Police Investigation Team had since 28th December, 2018 at about 1000hrs arrived the residence of Senator Dino Melaye with a duly obtained Warrant of Arrest to effect his arrest to answer to a case of Criminal Conspiracy and Attempted Culpable Homicide against him under investigation in the Kogi State Police Command. Senator Dino Melaye on sighting the Police Team locked up himself in the building to evade arrest,” Moshood said.

“While the Police Investigation Team was waiting, Senator Dino Melaye granted an interview monitored on Television Stations that he was not in Abuja. This claim eventually was discovered to be completely false as Senator Dino Melaye surrendered to the waiting Police Investigation Team today at his residence in Abuja at about 1500hrs,” the statement added.

The lawmaker and some armed thugs are alleged to have attacked Police personnel, shot and wounded SGT Danjuma Saliu on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi, with the Police Officer, yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and still under intensive medical care in the hospital.