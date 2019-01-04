Just In: Dino Melaye turns himself in to police

The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has finally surrendered himself to the police for arrest following an eight-day siege on his Abuja residence by men of the force.

The embattled lawmaker who has been accused of Criminal Conspiracy and attempted Culpable Homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, when he and armed thugs allegedly attacked a police personnel; Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF), shot and wounded him during a stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi.

Melaye has since Friday, December 28, been faced with the Police Investigation Team who cordoned off the building and continued to be in wait for eight (8) days for him to surrender himself for arrest, including reportedly disconnecting his electricity and water supply source, but he refused to surrender, saying he is not in Abuja.

Standing trial in more than one suit, he is reported to currently be in the custody of the police in Abuja along with some lawmakers from the National Assembly and his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) who accompanied him.

