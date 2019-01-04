Genevive Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ is now streaming on Netflix today!

Only recently marking 20 years in Nollywood, Genevieve Nnaji’s buzzy, directorial debut Lionheart is a love letter to Nigeria. After having its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Lionheart amassed so much dizzying publicity in part because of Nnaji’s perennial, effortless charm. And also her talents. Towards the end of last year, though, the cinema release for her film in Nigeria became a fiasco – Nnaji accusing Filmone Distribution for strong-arming cinemas into boycotting her movie.

Although the movie still subsequently showed in cinemas, there was the Netflix alternative and I’m glad to inform you that Lionheart is now streaming on the platform today!

Lionheart is on Netflix y’all!!! Its Genevieve Nnaji season 👍😘 — Kinky Kiki (@ChipmunkFF) January 4, 2019

So what are you still waiting for? Go watch Lionheart now!