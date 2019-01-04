Article

Genevive Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ is now streaming on Netflix today!

Lionheart

Only recently marking 20 years in Nollywood, Genevieve Nnaji’s buzzy, directorial debut Lionheart is a love letter to Nigeria. After having its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Lionheart amassed so much dizzying publicity in part because of Nnaji’s perennial, effortless charm. And also her talents. Towards the end of last year, though, the cinema release for her film in Nigeria became a fiasco – Nnaji accusing Filmone Distribution for strong-arming cinemas into boycotting her movie.

Although the movie still subsequently showed in cinemas, there was the Netflix alternative and I’m glad to inform you that Lionheart is now streaming on the platform today!

So what are you still waiting for? Go watch Lionheart now!

