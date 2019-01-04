Nollywood can no longer manipulate box office numbers and we have CEAN to thank for that

2019 is off to a good start in Nollywood, in the context of authentic box office information and data. I have bemoaned the manipulation of box office numbers by filmmakers when they release a movie, a disturbing trend that has gone unchecked for too long because of a glaring lack of box office infrastructure. But things are changing: the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) is here to save us, by providing up-to-date verified information and ”promoting the cultural, social and economic benefits of a vibrant cinema-going culture in Nigeria and provide an influential voice for Nigerian cinema operators on issues of shared interest.”

What a mission statement. I have checked out the site already and I can confirm that they are the real deal. December’s movie releases, both Nollywood and Hollywood, are shown with the number of weeks they have stayed recouping money. Still, though, as with every system in Nigeria, corruption seeps in. The best of agencies and platforms can be marred by corrupt practices and only time will tell if CEAN can be absolutely trustworthy.