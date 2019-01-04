Article

Nollywood can no longer manipulate box office numbers and we have CEAN to thank for that

2019 is off to a good start in Nollywood, in the context of authentic box office information and data. I have bemoaned the manipulation of box office numbers by filmmakers when they release a movie, a disturbing trend that has gone unchecked for too long because of a glaring lack of box office infrastructure. But things are changing: the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) is here to save us, by providing up-to-date verified information and ”promoting the cultural, social and economic benefits of a vibrant cinema-going culture in Nigeria and provide an influential voice for Nigerian cinema operators on issues of shared interest.”

What a mission statement. I have checked out the site already and I can confirm that they are the real deal. December’s movie releases, both Nollywood and Hollywood, are shown with the number of weeks they have stayed recouping money. Still, though, as with every system in Nigeria, corruption seeps in. The best of agencies and platforms can be marred by corrupt practices and only time will tell if CEAN can be absolutely trustworthy.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 4, 2019

Genevive Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ is now streaming on Netflix today!

Only recently marking 20 years in Nollywood, Genevieve Nnaji’s buzzy, directorial debut Lionheart is a love letter to Nigeria. After ...

Bernard Dayo January 4, 2019

British-Nigerian actress Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for the 2019 BAFTA Rising Star Award

2018 was Cynthia Erivo’s year, successfully making the transition to film after an impressive footprint from stage acting. If you ...

Bernard Dayo January 3, 2019

Black girl magic! Letitia Wright is the highest box office earner of 2018

According to Fandango, Letitia Wright is the highest box office earner of 2018! Black. Girl. Magic. Wright earnings totalled at ...

Bernard Dayo January 2, 2019

Charles Novia loses mum

As 2018 rolled into a new year, ace filmmaker and producer Charles Novia lost his mum. She died on December ...

Bernard Dayo December 28, 2018

The trailer for Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ is scary and terrifying, and this is a reminder that the horror genre in Nollywood is still dead

On Christmas day, Jordan Peele released the trailer for Us, a post-Get Out horror film that drove the internet into ...

Bernard Dayo December 28, 2018

Abba Makama’s ‘Green White Green’ has now been added to the Harvard University Student Library

Abba Makama’s feature film Green White Green has now been successfully catalogued into the Harvard University Student Library, under the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail