Nigerian women are scorching the internet with their tweets on R. Kelly and we are here for it

The internet is buzzing right now and R. Kelly is responsible. In a shocking Lifetime six-part docuseries that premiered yesterday night titled Surviving R. Kelly, friends, family, and accusers opened up about their alleged relationships with the R&B singer who has been accused of pursuing relationships with underage women – several of whom he allegedly met at the mall or high schools.

Although only two parts of the series was aired, it was an uncomfortable mix of revelation and intrigue, starting with how Kelly and his brother were molested by their elder sister as children, the predatory relationship he had with the then-fast-rising, promising singer Aaliyah and a slew of stomach-churning details. We knew that Kelly is a sexual predator but Surviving R. Kelly has brought the details of the beleaguered singer’s past into light. And here’s how Nigerian women have been reacting to the series on Twitter:

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture.

