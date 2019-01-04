Nigerian women are scorching the internet with their tweets on R. Kelly and we are here for it

The internet is buzzing right now and R. Kelly is responsible. In a shocking Lifetime six-part docuseries that premiered yesterday night titled Surviving R. Kelly, friends, family, and accusers opened up about their alleged relationships with the R&B singer who has been accused of pursuing relationships with underage women – several of whom he allegedly met at the mall or high schools.

Although only two parts of the series was aired, it was an uncomfortable mix of revelation and intrigue, starting with how Kelly and his brother were molested by their elder sister as children, the predatory relationship he had with the then-fast-rising, promising singer Aaliyah and a slew of stomach-churning details. We knew that Kelly is a sexual predator but Surviving R. Kelly has brought the details of the beleaguered singer’s past into light. And here’s how Nigerian women have been reacting to the series on Twitter:

If R. Kelly doesn’t spend the rest of his life in jail, there’s no way I would trust that any criminal justice system cares for women. It will indict the entire world as far as I’m concerned.

He has to go ASAP.

When you support abusers (read:criminals) you are funding their lifestyle, you are funding their defence team,YOU are keeping them out of jail, you can reject this responsibility but it is what you and all others who choose to support abusers with your coins do. #SurvivingRKelly — Slay Queen- Stainless Baby (@duchesskk) January 4, 2019

John Legend showed what it is to be an ally. Call that man exactly what he is, a SERIAL CHILD RAPIST.

R. Kelly and his brother were molested by his elder sister… He in turn ended up being a molester.. Check on your boys too.. They get abused too. Some let it go and turn out to be a better human..

Some end up being a monster! Check on your BOYS!

Wow, yall are so kind and compassionate and understanding towards abusers. Always wanna hear their side, think about protecting their art. I wonder why victims are treated the exact opposite. No compassion or understanding. They’re always liars trying to become famous. — fiyinskosko (@fiyinskosko) January 4, 2019