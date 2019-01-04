Article

British-Nigerian actress Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for the 2019 BAFTA Rising Star Award

2018 was Cynthia Erivo’s year, successfully making the transition to film after an impressive footprint from stage acting. If you haven’t heard of the British-Nigerian actress before now, then start with the 2018 Steve McQueen heist thriller Widows, where she was bursting with adrenaline and her sinewy body gliding through scenes. (She works out, and you can check her Instagram for fitness inspiration).

She also starred in Bad Times at the El Royale released last year. Futhermore, she’s an Oscar away from reaching EGOT status! In acknowledging her talents, Erivo has just been nominated for the 2019 BAFTA Rising Star Award, and she isn’t the only contending for the award: Black Panther star Letitia Wright, who is 2018’s biggest box office earner, Atlanta actor and star of Sorry to Bother You Lakeith Stanfield, and Jessie Buckely and Barry Keoghan.

The BAFTA Rising Star Award honours a young actor or actress who has demonstrated exceptional talent and ambition and has begun to capture the imagination of the British public. The award is determined by public vote. Daniel Kaluuya was last year’s winner, and we wish Erivo all the best!

