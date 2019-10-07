5 Things that Should Matter Today: The Trade Union Congress (TUC) won’t warn FG before going on strike over minimum wage

President of the Trade Union Congress, Quadri Olaleye, has said that the organisation had commenced mobilisation of members ahead of a nationwide protest, adding that they would not embark on a warning strike.

The TUC’s position comes after the failure of the Nigerian Government to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000. In a statement, the organised labour said that it would not guarantee industrial peace in Nigeria if the government failed to hold a meeting with it and accept its demand on the consequential salary adjustment arising from the new minimum wage.

Labour said it had demonstrated a great deal of restraint, consideration and patience with government in arriving at the demand of 29 per cent salary increase for officers on salary levels 07 to 14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on salary grade levels 15 to 17.

The statement said the alleged nonchalant attitude of the government negotiating side had dragged negotiations for consequential wages adjustment unduly, adding that Nigerian workers had exercised tremendous patience and restraint already.

MI to drop new EP ‘Judah’ on October 9

We can’t wait!

Nigeria’s Isreal Adesanya has emerged as the new UFC Middleweight Champion

Israel Adesanya has emerged the new undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion. Adesanya knocked out his opponent, Robert Whittaker at the championship fight which held in Melbourne, Australia in the early hours of Sunday. Congrats to him!

Sarkodie just won a BET Hip Hop Awards

Ghanian artiste, Sarkodie emerged winner of the ‘Best International Flow’ category at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

British Nigerian actress Cynthia Erivo will star as Aretha Franklin in new series

