The Big 5: FG moves to avert nationwide strike, to hold meeting with NLC today; Amaechi gives contractor two weeks to complete Lagos-Ibadan rail project, other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today.

FG moves to avert nationwide strike, to hold crucial meeting wit NLC today

Following the failure of the federal government to implement the new minimum wage before the December 31 ultimatum, there will be a crucial meeting in Abuja today to avert NLC’s planned nationwide strike. The government will meet with labour unions, as said in a statement by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and signed by Samuel Olowookere, the Director of Press in the ministry.

HURIWA gives INEC 48 hours to rescind the appointment of Amina Zakari

After President Buhari appointed Amina Zakari to head INEC’s electoral committee for the collation of results, an NGO and pro-democracy group the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has given the Independent National Electoral Commission 48 hours to rescind the appointment of Mrs. Zakari. Zakari happens to be Buhari’s niece, and HURIWA has likened her appointment to match fixing, saying the move by Buhari was done with the intention to manipulate the results of the February polls.

PDP can’t strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, says Senate’s Dep Chief Whip

The Senate’s Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Francis Alimikhena, has said that the PDP is too divided and weak to provide the support needed to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy. He further described the party as too ”lousy.”

“They are too divided against themselves and we cannot allow such disunity to damage our already established democracy. We need a stabilized democratic party like the All Progressive Congress, APC, to deepen our democratic structure in order to catch up with the developed world. The APC administration has remained resolute and focused on delivering its campaign promises to purge the system for the benefits of all Nigerians” he said.

Double your efforts to win 2019 elections, President Buhari tells APC loyalist

At the inauguration of the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team at the old Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja, President Buhari advised party members and loyalists of the APC t double their efforts to ensure they win at the February polls. The President also urged them to intensify their door-to-door campaign to remind Nigerians why the administration should be given a second term

Amaechi gives contractor two weeks to complete Lagos-Ibadan rail project

The Minister of Transpoetation Rotimi Amaechi has given the contractor handling the Lagos-Ibadan rail project two weeks to complete the Iju-Agbado axis. He gave the ultimatum during the monthly inspection of the project. The minister noted that work was slow because of the scarcity of the equipment needed. Furthermore, Amaechi said 30-passenger coaches and about 300 wagons would be used on the axis upon completion.