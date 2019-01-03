Article

Today’s Noisemakers: Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, President Buhari, others

We are now in 2019 and the Nigerian internet hasn’t lost a beat, still roiling in its unmistakable identity. From bants, jokes, opinions and commentary on our cultural and political landscape, or just saying something outrightly dumb, the internet is full of people keeping our interest piqued. And we make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Burna Boy

Here’s Oluwa Burna responding to his name printed in small font on this year’s Coachella lineup poster. Understandably, Burna has been underrated for long but given that there other artistes whose name also appear in small font and are not in the same stratosphere as him, Burna should eat some humble cake.

Yemi Alade

President Buhari

Yimu.

 

