The Late 5: I won’t disappoint Nigerians – Buhari; I’m ready to vacate office to restore security in Zamfara – Governor Yari, other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today:

I won’t disappoint Nigerians – President Buhari

At the State House in Abuja today, President Buhari was decorated Grand Patron of the Nigerian Media Merit Award by the Board of Trustees of the prime media awards organisation in the country. In his acceptance speech, Buhari vowed not to disappoint Nigerians given that the 2019 elections is just a little over a month away. Former Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Mr Vincent Maduka, who led the delegation, said Buhari was qualified to be grand patron “because you respect the rights of the media to practice, without any hindrance.”

I’m ready to vacate office to restore security in Zamfara – Gov. Yari

As the security situation in Zamfara worsens following the reported killings of 18 persons in the state on New Year day, Govenor Abdulaziz Yari, has said that he is ready to vacate office if that is what is required to restore peace and security to Zamfara.

”I was not being political, we are talking about human lives here. If that is what will stop this thing, I am ready to step down,” Yari said in a meeting today with State House correspondents after a closed meeting with President Buahri.

This afternoon, President Buhari inaugurated a campaign team spearhaded by Aisha Buhari. The inauguration, which took place at the Banquet Hall of the State House Presidential Villa, Abuja, officially kicked off Buhari’s reelection bid at the February polls. However, Bola Tinubu and Adams Oshiomole were absent. Tinubu and Oshiomole occupy the high echelons in APC, and the reson fo their absence is still unknown.

Atiku advises INEC not to use incident forms

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adhere to its promise not to use incident forms for the 2019 general election, Punch reports. This was made known in a statement released in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe on Thursday. Former Governor of Kano state Hamza Abdullahi is dead and Buhari mourns

President Buhari today as sent his condolences to the government and family of the former governor of Kano retired Air Vice Marshall, Hamza Abdullahi who died today. Buhari eulogised Abdullahi in a statement released by the President’s adviser on Special Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina. ”The sacrifices and good heartedness of the former governor would always be remembered, most remarkably in revitalizing the Expanded Programme of Immunization for women and children in Kano State.” he said.