PDP lied, There is no blood relationship between Amina Zakari and Buhari – Presidency

The Presidency has reacted to widespread criticisms about the choice of Hajiya Amina Zakari, an alleged niece to President Muhammadu Buhari and National Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Chairman of the electoral body, Mahmood Yakubu to head the National Collation Center Committee for the 2019 Presidential election.

In a statement by the Presidency, a copy of which was shared in a series of tweets on its verified Twitter handle on Friday, it accused the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of lying and putting up baseless accusations regarding Zakari, accusing her of partiality and casting doubts about her integrity as an electoral commissioner.

As contained in the statement, the Presidency noted that “the PDP in their desperation forget that its government appointed her in the first place judging her by her own merit and so they keep lying, as they have been caught doing on so many issues,” stressing that President Buhari and Commissioner Amina Zakari do not share blood relationship.

“An inter-marriage occurred in their extended families, so the imputation of blood relationship between the President and the electoral commissioner is a lie,” the tweet read.

“She served so well with distinction as can be verified from the records that President Buhari approved the recommendation that she be reappointed, as he did to other PDP nominees for second-term of four years.

“By this statement, the PDP is guilty of scoring an own goal and two, of harassing an innocent citizen on the basis of a lie, pure and simple,” the statement added.