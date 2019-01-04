Article

PDP lied, There is no blood relationship between Amina Zakari and Buhari – Presidency

The Presidency has reacted to widespread criticisms about the choice of  Hajiya Amina Zakari, an alleged niece to President Muhammadu Buhari and National Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Chairman of the electoral body, Mahmood Yakubu to head the National Collation Center Committee for the 2019 Presidential election.

In a statement by the Presidency, a copy of which was shared in a series of tweets on its verified Twitter handle on Friday, it accused the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of lying and putting up baseless accusations regarding Zakari, accusing her of partiality and casting doubts about her integrity as an electoral commissioner.

As contained in the statement, the Presidency noted that “the PDP in their desperation forget that its government appointed her in the first place judging her by her own merit and so they keep lying, as they have been caught doing on so many issues,” stressing that President Buhari and Commissioner Amina Zakari do not share blood relationship.

“An inter-marriage occurred in their extended families, so the imputation of blood relationship between the President and the electoral commissioner is a lie,” the tweet read.

“She served so well with distinction as can be verified from the records that President Buhari approved the recommendation that she be reappointed, as he did to other PDP nominees for second-term of four years.

“By this statement, the PDP is guilty of scoring an own goal and two, of harassing an innocent citizen on the basis of a lie, pure and simple,” the statement added.

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 4, 2019

UPDATE: Police speaks on Dino Melaye’s arrest, reveals condition of Senator

The Nigeria Police says the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye who turned himself in for arrest on Friday, over ...

Bernard Dayo January 4, 2019

The Late 5: Dino Melaye finally surrenders to police; panic in Sweden as hospital admits suspected Ebola patient, other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today. Dino Melaye surrenders to police According to Premium Times, embattled Nigerian lawmaker senator ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 4, 2019

Just In: Dino Melaye turns himself in to police

The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has finally surrendered himself to the police for arrest following an eight-day siege on his ...

Bernard Dayo January 4, 2019

The Big 5: FG moves to avert nationwide strike, to hold meeting with NLC today; Amaechi gives contractor two weeks to complete Lagos-Ibadan rail project, other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today. FG moves to avert nationwide strike, to hold crucial meeting ...

Bernard Dayo January 3, 2019

The Late 5: I won’t disappoint Nigerians – Buhari; I’m ready to vacate office to restore security in Zamfara – Governor Yari, other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today: I won’t disappoint Nigerians – President Buhari At the State House in ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 3, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 3rd of January

Follow the link to read up the story on YNaija:       Nigerian Airforce loses helicopter during combat

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail