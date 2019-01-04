Today’s Noisemakers: Jemima Osunde, Ogbeni Dipo, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Jemima Osunde

Nigerians, I have a question. Why don’t we like reading?! Even captions! I literally wrote “NOW STREAMING ON NETFLIX” and people in the comment section are asking where they can watch it 😰 Kilon shele gan gan? What is the problem? — Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) January 4, 2019

The real surprise here is you being surprised.

Ogbeni Dipo

The President of NANS says ASUU is being economical with the truth, meaning that they have taken a side. I thought they said they were going to embark on a protest on 7th January. Protest against who, ASUU? — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) January 4, 2019

Just throw this country away.

Wanjiku Clara

Your weekly reminder that @ndaniTV hired Nick Mutuma who has been accused by multiple women of assault. In case you wonder how R Kelly kept at this so long. Institutions that protect abusers. — Clara (@WanjikuClara) January 4, 2019

For real???????????

Kolapo Cool FM

African Giant Vs Other Smalls Caps names . One good year and he has lost his mind. Burnout Boy. Numbers don’t lie. pic.twitter.com/QYMfamkjpL — Kolapo (@kppe_) January 4, 2019

LOL, his fans are coming for you.