The Late 5: Gbajabiamila not convicted of any crime – Jibrin; Dokpesi to lead one-man protest to National Assembly Thursday | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

JAMB yet to fix cut-off mark – spokesperson

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has not published the national and general minimum cut-off marks for placement of candidates into the nation’s tertiary institutions as being speculated in some quarters.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Lagos.

Infantino re-elected as FIFA president 

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, was re-elected to office at the body’s 69th Congress in Paris, France on Wednesday. He was re-elected by acclamation by FIFA’s 211 member associations as he was the only candidate for the position.

Gbajabiamila not convicted of any crime – Jibrin

Majority Leader Hon Femi Gbajabiamila was never convicted anywhere in Nigeria or overseas, his campaign organisation has declared.

In an media briefing in Abuja to dispel notions that Gbajabiamila has criminal charges hanging on his head, the Campaign Organisation led by Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin, said attempts to smear the character of the leading Speakership candidate “has failed woefully.”

Era of sharing money to greedy politicians over – Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, says the era for sharing public funds to “a few greedy politicians” in the state was over. Obaseki was speaking on Tuesday when he received Muslim faithful at the government house to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Dokpesi to lead one-man protest to National Assembly Thursday

DAAR Communications Plc Tuesday disclosed that its founder, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, would Thursday stage a ‘One-man Demonstration’ to the National Assembly to protest against plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to gag the media and suppress free speech.

This followed a threat by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to move against Africa Independent Television (AIT) and RayPower FM over some reports it considered unfavourable.

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo June 5, 2019

The Big 5: FCT residents didn’t vote for me but I’ll secure them – Buhari; Fresh trouble for Gbaja as court summons him on eve of speakership contest | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: FG lauds emergence of Muhammad-Bande as UNGA president The Ministry ...

Bernard Dayo June 4, 2019

The Late 5: UK seizes fresh £211m Abacha loot; Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande emerges UNGA president | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Another £211m Abacha loot seized from bank account in Channel Island  A ...

Bernard Dayo June 4, 2019

The Big 5: Buhari has not approved state police – Presidency; Ihedioha gives Okorocha 24 hours to handover | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: Buhari has not approved state police – Presidency President Muhammadu ...

Bernard Dayo June 3, 2019

The Late 5: Buhari approves establishment of state, LG police; Sanwo-Olu signs 2019 Lagos budget of N873bn | Other stories 

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Court adjourns suit seeking disqualification of Gbajabiamila The Federal High Court in ...

Bernard Dayo June 3, 2019

The Big 5: Don’t attack Buhari, obey constituted authorities and shun violence, Kumuyi tells Christians; US demands social media handles from visa applicants | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: Don’t attack Buhari, obey constituted authorities and shun violence, Kumuyi ...

Bernard Dayo June 2, 2019

Green Worship raises N4m for five charity organisations in Nigeria

Green Worship, the Live Recording Worship Concert convened by Wale Adenuga to benefit charities has raised N4 million for five ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail