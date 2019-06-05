The Late 5: Gbajabiamila not convicted of any crime – Jibrin; Dokpesi to lead one-man protest to National Assembly Thursday | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

JAMB yet to fix cut-off mark – spokesperson

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has not published the national and general minimum cut-off marks for placement of candidates into the nation’s tertiary institutions as being speculated in some quarters.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Lagos.

Infantino re-elected as FIFA president

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, was re-elected to office at the body’s 69th Congress in Paris, France on Wednesday. He was re-elected by acclamation by FIFA’s 211 member associations as he was the only candidate for the position.

Gbajabiamila not convicted of any crime – Jibrin

Majority Leader Hon Femi Gbajabiamila was never convicted anywhere in Nigeria or overseas, his campaign organisation has declared.

In an media briefing in Abuja to dispel notions that Gbajabiamila has criminal charges hanging on his head, the Campaign Organisation led by Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin, said attempts to smear the character of the leading Speakership candidate “has failed woefully.”

Era of sharing money to greedy politicians over – Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, says the era for sharing public funds to “a few greedy politicians” in the state was over. Obaseki was speaking on Tuesday when he received Muslim faithful at the government house to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Dokpesi to lead one-man protest to National Assembly Thursday

DAAR Communications Plc Tuesday disclosed that its founder, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, would Thursday stage a ‘One-man Demonstration’ to the National Assembly to protest against plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to gag the media and suppress free speech.

This followed a threat by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to move against Africa Independent Television (AIT) and RayPower FM over some reports it considered unfavourable.