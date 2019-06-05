Today’s Noisemakers: Juliet ‘Kego, Ben Murray-Bruce, Femi Fani-Kayode, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Our Diaspora already sends $20 billion back home every year. Just imagine how much more they and their kids would contribute to our economy if we gave them visa-free travel. And not just visa-free travel, we should also give them a path to dual citizenship and Diaspore voting. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 5, 2019



Minister of common sense

On August 2nd 1958 my father, Chief Remi Fani-Kayode, successfully moved the motion for Nigeria’s independence from British colonial rule. If the Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda continues I shall move the motion for Oduduwa’s independence from Nigerian colonial rule. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 5, 2019



OSHEY

“OMG you are so eloquent, you should start your own YouTube channel” they won’t watch your videos. “You write so well, you should write a book” they won’t buy your book. Don’t let people on SM pressure to start a venture you are not ready for. Don’t find out the hard way. — Glory Osei (@glory_osei) June 5, 2019



PREACH

Since they can’t make up their minds I am just going to wait here for the study that says Vodka is good for your health after all. https://t.co/BjCBy3ghQl — The Writer Formerly Known As Elnathan (@elnathan_john) June 5, 2019



Write a book about it.

I think we’ve been socialized for too long, mostly to simply share outrage & then move on to the next thing. The deplorable @JAMBHQ can be fixed by the JAMB Mgt in a week or two, if we all follow up the case till they act. Advocacy with a start and end timeline are very effective — Juliet ‘Kego | #Poetry4Change (@julietkego) June 5, 2019



We are behind you.