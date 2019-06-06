The Big 5: Ihedioha has no programme, only want to squander N42.5bn I left behind – Okorocha; We’ve not endorsed any speakership candidate – PDP caucus | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today:

We’ve not endorsed any speakership candidate – PDP caucus

The caucus of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied media reports that it directed its members to support any speakership candidate.

In a statement on Wednesday by the house minority leader, Leo Ogor, the lawmaker described it as the handwork of propagandists who are mischievously twisting a goodwill message to imply support for a speakership aspirant.

Ihedioha has no programme, only want to squander N42.5bn I left behind – Okorocha

Former governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, has taken a swipe at his successor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha on Wednesday, saying the governor has no programme for Imo people, but preparing the grounds towards squandering the N42.5 billion he, Okorocha, left in the state government’s coffers.

Troops kill scores of terrorists in ambush in Borno

The Army said on Wednesday that troops ambushed Boko Haram terrorists in northern Borno, killing scores of them. Its spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, said in a statement that the troops recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

Buhari committed to Nigeria’s growth – Peterside

The Director-General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to the development and growth of Nigeria through multifaceted policies, programmes and projects.

He also hailed Nigerians for their continued support for Buhari, even as he felicitated with Muslims on the celebration of Eid-El-Mubarak.

It’s inciting to describe those who rejected you as necessary evil, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for branding residents of the federal capital territory as “necessary evil”.

Buhari had described them as “necessary evil” for voting the PDP during the last general election.

But in a statement, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said resorting to branding Nigerians evil for exercising their rights is completely “un-presidential” and must be condemned by all.