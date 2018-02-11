The Late 5: Health workers threaten to go on strike, ICC concludes investigation into Shiites massacre and other stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

Members of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have vowed to embark on a nationwide strike if the Federal Government does not address their three discontentment.

Kano State Independent Electoral Commission KANSIEC has declared All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Saturday local government election.

Declaring the results at a press conference at the KANSIEC headquarters on Sunday, Chairman of the commission Prof. Garba Ibrahim Sheka said the APC swept all the 44 chairmanship and 484 cancellorship seats.

The Police Service Commission (PSC), said that more than 150,000 policemen were attached to VIP’s and unauthourised persons in the country.

The Chairman of the commission, Mike Okiro made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Abuja.

“We cannot afford to have more than half of the population of the Police in private hands,” he said.

The International Criminal Court is moving gradually towards prosecution of Nigerian officials involved in the December 2015 massacre of members of Islamic Movements of Nigeria.

The office of the prosecutor at the war crimes tribunal reached its preliminary conclusion into the killings in December 2017, submitted its findings to the Nigerian government and demanded explanations about the incident.

The ICC said the attack on IMN members, which was carried out by the Nigerian Army and condemned by human rights voices across the world, violated international statutes on human rights.

A former senator, John Shagaya, was on Sunday afternoon involved in a ghastly car crash.

He died from the accident, an official confirmed.

And stories from around the world…

The crew of the Saratov Airlines flight that crashed near Moscow on Sunday didn’t report any problems before the plane crashed into snowy terrain, killing all 71 people on board, state-run media said.

The Antonov An-148 aircraft was carrying 65 passengers and six crew members, the Russian news agency Interfax said. Three children, ages 5, 13 and 17 were among the passengers, state news agency RIA reported.

The rain that fell on Cape Town Friday evening was cause for celebration in a drought-stricken city headed for “Day Zero” – the day when taps are expected to run dry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his nation dealt “severe blows” to Iranian and Syrian forces following the weekend downing of an Israeli fighter jet over northern Israel.

The Prime Minister said Israel would do so again if necessary.

As the Senate prepares to begin a free-wheeling debate over immigration next week, White House officials have begun floating a possible compromise idea – a pledge to maintain legal immigration at current levels, about 1.1 million people a year, for more than a decade,” the L.A. Times‘ Brian Bennett reports on A1.

The UK Government is hoping to make sense of Brexit with a series of top-level speeches from Theresa May and her senior Cabinet colleagues.

The PM is going to make two key note addresses in the next few weeks, along with arch Brexiteers Boris Johnson, David Davis and Liam Fox.