The Late 5: Labour urges FG to implement new minimum wage before May 1; INEC to proceed with supplementary elections in Bauchi | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Senate joins reps, passes 2019 budget for second reading

Nigeria’s 2019 budget was on Tuesday passed for second reading at the Senate. The N8.8 trillion budget will now be worked on by the committee on appropriation. The committee was given two weeks to report back to the whole house. On January 28, the House of Representatives passed the bill for second reading. Passage of the budget comes after a second-day deliberation at the Senate.

The lawmakers on March 13 commenced deliberations on the budget.

You’ve powers to abolish barbaric traditions, acting AJN tells judges

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has asked judges across the federation to outlaw any custom or tradition found to be repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience.

Justice Muhammad spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2019 National Workshop for Area/Sharia/Customary Court Judges, which held at the National Judicial Institute, NJI, in Abuja. Noting that the judiciary was the only arm of government vested with such powers, the Acting CJN enjoined Judges to deepen their knowledge in the customary laws of various communities so as to be able do justice on cases that are brought before them by litigants.

Labour urges FG to implement minimum wage before May 1

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) wants the Federal Government to commence the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage for workers in the country before the May Day Celebration. Mr Najeem Yasin, Acting President of NLC, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

INEC to proceed with supplementary elections in Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will continue with the scheduled supplementary elections in Bauchi. INEC noted that the poll slated for this Saturday will hold in areas not affected by the court ruling.

Disclosing this Tuesday, the National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Mr. Festus Okoye said the Commission will proceed with supplementary elections on Saturday in relation to areas that are not affected by the Court Order.

South Korean president congratulates Buhari over re-election

President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of South Korea has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

A statement issued by President Buhari’s spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, disclosed that President Jae-in, in a letter, felicitated with the Nigerian leader on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Korea.