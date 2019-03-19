Binging with GameChangers is back with a bang! Check out photos from the Season 2 Premiere

On Wednesday, February 27th, a premiere event was held to commemorate the forthcoming airing of Binging with GameChangers Season 2.

During the event, which took place at Konsul8 in Ikoyi, guests were given an exclusive first screening of the first episode of season 2, which features popular comedian, AY Makun, and female engineer, Abbie Fasasi.

Guests present comprised gamechangers – people who have made a positive impact in their respective fields of specialization, spanning the corporate, media, and entertainment fields.

Mercy Ajisafe, Tallulah Doherty, Layole Olatogun, Tewa Onasanya, and Shine Begho Usanga, were among the many distinguished guests at the premiere.

Everyone present enjoyed tasty treats courtesy of Coldstone Creamery, Pinkberry, and Dominos.

The event was truly a fun-filled affair. See photos below

 

 

The show will be airing online as well as on Africa Magic Family, NTA Network, STV, LTV, MYtv and NTA2 from March 2019 . You can visit @thebwgshow on all social media for more details.

