Success’ viral video: Delta state govt. suspends school head teacher because the school needs more fame and publicity

Following the viral video that showed a schoolgirl, Success Adeborprotesting against the decision of Okotie-Eboh Primary School in Sapele, Delta, to send her home over her parents’ failure to pay her second term examination fee, the Delta state government has decided to suspend the school head teacher Mrs Vero Igbigwe, for allegedly collecting unauthorised fees including examination levies from schoolchildren. 

The state Commissioner for Education, Mr Chiedu Ebie, stated this on Monday when he visited the school to verify the claims in the video. Furthermore, he said that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration would not tolerate any form of extortion by state officials. When a journalist approached him and asked if there was another reason Mrs Igbigwe was suspended, he took a deep breath and closed his eyes briefly: ”We figured that the news will bring more fame and publicity to the school, even though we are going to use her as a scapegoat. We are incompetent and we know this. I mean, look at the school, it looks like it’d cave in at any moment from now. And now that we intend to rebuild the school, the government would like to than little Success for the viral video and for making the school popular. We can’t thank her enough.”

