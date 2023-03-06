PDP supporters march to INEC HQ with Atiku leading the protest

Currently, Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential election, is leading a massive demonstration along with other notable members of the party to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja. The purpose of the protest is to express their dissatisfaction with the outcome of the presidential election.

The demonstration is attended by high-ranking members of the PDP and a large number of their supporters, who have all gathered to make their voices heard. Among the participants are Iyrochia Ayu, the national chairman of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, the vice-presidential candidate, and Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto state.

Starting from Legacy House, the protesters are marching toward the INEC headquarters with a firm determination to make a statement. They are resolute in their quest for justice and are demanding an explanation for the results of the election, which they believe did not accurately reflect the will of the people.