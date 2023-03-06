Amidst colleagues’ indifference, Funke Akindele acknowledges Ruth Kadiri’s endorsement

Funke Akindele, the well-known Nollywood actress and current politician, recently expressed her appreciation towards fellow actress Ruth Kadiri for showing her support.

Since unveiling her political project and emerging as the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Funke Akindele has received less support from her colleagues, who have been politically divided.

Some have aligned themselves with the Labour Party and the incumbent governor of Lagos who is running for a second term, leaving Funke without much support from within the industry.

However, Ruth Kadiri has stood out as a friend and ally to Funke Akindele, and the mother of two recently endorsed her for Deputy Governor of Lagos under the PDP Umbrella.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ruth Kadiri stated her reasons for supporting the actress-turned-politician, describing her as hardworking, tough, emotional, and disciplined.

Under Ruth Kadiri ‘s comment section, Funke Akindele expressed gratitude to her for the support.

She wrote, “Thank you Ruth”