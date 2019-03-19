The Big 5: Boko Haram attacks Adamawa community; My asset declaration forms were tampered with – Onnoghen tells CCT | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Atiku, PDP files petition against Buhari’s election

The Peoples Democratic Party is currently filing its petition challenging the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the 2019 presidential election.

The party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have gathered a team of lawyers at the Court of Appeal, venue of the presidential election tribunal who are currently working on the processes of filing the petition. Mr Abubakar has since rejected the result of the February 23 polls, alleging rigging.

Nigeria to prosecute parents who refuse to enroll their children in school

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, says Nigeria will soon effect policy to prosecute parents who refused to enrol their children of school age in schools across the country. Adamu made this known in Abuja on Monday while addressing journalists during the 9th edition of the weekend ministerial briefing. He said parents who sabotage the efforts of the government at reducing the number of out of school children would soon be criminalised and would be made to face the wrath of the law.

My asset declaration forms were tampered with – Onnoghen tells CCT

Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen on Monday told the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, sitting in Abuja that his asset declaration forms submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, were tampered with.

Onnoghen insisted at his resumed trial that the Form 001 he filled in 2014 and 2015, were no longer the way he submitted them, to the CCB, querying why the hitherto bound documents appeared “in loose form” before the tribunal, alleging that it was tampered with, with some of the pages missing.Federal High Court.

Boko Haram attacks Adamawa community

Resident of Michika, a commercial town in Adamawa, told the New Agency of Nigeria on Sunday that they started hearing gunfire and explosions around 7pm along Michika-Lassa road, but after a fierce gunbattle with the military, they were chased out. Confirming the incident, the Adamawa Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, said the military was on top of the situation.

Court nullifies Omo-Agege, others candidacy

The Federal High Court sitting in Asaba on Monday sacked the Jones Erue-led executive committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta state. The court, presided over by Justice Toyin Adegoke upheld the Cyril Ogodo-led Delta APC faction in the state, declaring the executives as duly elected.

According to Rowland Ekpe, the counsel to the Cyril Ogodo exco, the re-election of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central and other candidates in the just-concluded elections, is now null and void following the judgment since they all emerged from the primaries conducted by the Erue-led executives.