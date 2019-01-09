The Late 5: Nigerian troops close Maiduguri-Damaturu highway amidst fresh Boko Haram attacks; Police arrest two for disrupting APC rally | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today

Police arrest two for disrupting APC rally

Following the melee that broke out on Tuesday at the APC rally in Ikeja, Lagos, in which MC Oluomo and another NURTW chieftain were stabbed, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspects and declared wanted a chieftain of NURTW, Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo.

Nigerian troops close Maiduguri-Damaturu highwau amidst fresh Boko Haram attacks

According to Premium Times, Nigerian troops have closed the only safe highway that leads into Maiduguri, Borno, following a series of attacks on the route by Boko Haram insurgents in the last 48 hours. It is not yet clear how long the closure will last, but motorists said they were stopped from plying the route early Wednesday.

11 gubernatorial candidates defect to APC in Adamawa

On Wednesday, the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole received the gubernatorial candidates of 11 political parties who defected to the APC in Adamawa State. Mr Oshiomhole received the defectors at the flag off of Governor Muhammadu Bindow’s 2019 election campaign in Yola. The national chairman said that the collapsed of the other gubernatorial candidates to join APC was a great signed of progress for the party.

Jigawa sets 30,000 minimum wage budget

The governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, on Wednsesday, said he has provided funds for the N30,000 new minimum wage demanded by organised labour, in the 2019 budget he presented before the state Assembly. Mr Badaru stated this while addressing members of the labour union who protested over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage by the federal government. The protest was part of a nation-wide action called earlier by the union.

Foreign affairs minister resigns

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Khadija Ibrahim, has turned in her resignation. She is wife to a Senator and former Governor of Yobe State, Bukar Abba-Ibrahim. She resigned to contest the February 16 House of Representatives election in her home-state of Yobe, contesting contesting for the Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani Federal Constituency seat.