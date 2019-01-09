Article

FG to review salaries of workers earning above minimum wage – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the salaries of all workers earning above the minimum wage would be reviewed after the new minimum wage has been passed into law.

The President who disclosed this while inaugurating a 30-man Technical Advisory Committee on the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage at the Presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday, said that the federal government will be going into negotiations for salary review for all the workers who are already earning above the new minimum wage soon.

“As you know we, at the Federal level, have made adequate provision for the increase in the Minimum Wage in our 2019 Budget proposals which we submitted to the National Assembly. Therefore, we will be able to meet the additional costs that will be incurred in moving up all personnel who are currently earning below the new minimum wage.

“However, we anticipate that after the new minimum wage has been passed into law we will be going into negotiations for salary review for all the workers who are already earning above the new minimum wage. It is therefore important that we are properly prepared to meet these demands,” he added.

The national minimum wage which was last reviewed in 2011 has been a source of debate between the organised labour and state governments in the country who are opposed to the proposed sum of N30,000 recommended by the Tripartite committee as the new wage, leading to protests and threats of a nationwide strike by the workers in the last few weeks.

