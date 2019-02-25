The Late 5: Oluremi Tinubu retains Lagos Central senatorial seat; APC calls for cancellation of elections in Akwa Ibom | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today:

Saraki denies congratulating APC senator-elect

Yusuph Olaniyonu, who is the Special adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, has denied repots that Saraki congratulated APC senator-elect Ibrahim Oloriegbe. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oloriegbe, the APC candidate, who contested against Saraki in Saturday’s National Assembly election, won the Kwara Central Senatorial District.

Olaniyonu in a statement on Monday urged party supporters to disregard the report which claimed Saraki conceded defeat to Oloriegbe.

APC calls for cancellation of elections in Akwa Ibom

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the cancellation of the just concluded general elections in Akwa Ibom StateThe ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has swept the polls, from the results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC in Akwa Ibom said the elections did not meet the requirements of the Electoral Act 2010.

SDP presidential candidate Donald Duke loses LG to PDP

Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River and presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, has lost his local government area, Calabar Municipal to Peoples Democratic Party.

The result, which was announced by the Returning Officer for the local government, Mr Maxwell Eba during collation at INEC office in Calabar on Monday, showed that PDP recorded 25,950 votes, APC 5, 232, while SDP had 228.

Eba said that the election was peaceful in the local government area as no incident was recorded.

Thugs set ablaze INEC office in Imo

According to Punch, thugs on Sunday night set ablaze the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State. Punch learned that the thugs working for one of the strong politicians in the area accused INEC officials of collaborating with people to manipulate the collation of results.

Oluremi Tinubu retains Lagos Central senatorial seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Sen. Oluremi Tinubu winner of February 23 election in Lagos Central Senatorial District. Mrs Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 131,735. She defeated Onitiri David of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 89,107 votes.