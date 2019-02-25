Today’s Noisemakers: Gimba Kakanda, Omojuwa, Dr. Joe Abah, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

So Buhari won Lagos ? Are you people serious like this ? — nike. (@ebelee_) February 25, 2019

You win some, you lose some, sis.

If you are not busy with work and you don’t currently have an APC vs PDP spreadsheet on excel or on paper right about now, do you think you deserve Nigerian citizenship? Or we should deport you to Canada☺️ — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) February 25, 2019

LOL, pipe down.

Aso villa People Baba we want to take ice cream from the fridge Go to Atikus fridge and take ice cream. — Osikhena Dirisu (@Osi_Suave) February 25, 2019

We have 91 parties, there are some 105 parties waiting to be registered by INEC according to Gimba on ChannelsTV. That would leave us with 196 parties. My people, this madness has to stop. Who will do something about this? I am going crazy thinking about this joke #NigeriaDecides — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 25, 2019

Throw the entire country away.

I am seriously concerned about reports of election violence in many parts of the country & allegations by various parties of attempts to manipulate results in some places. INEC must come through for Nigeria. If Nigerians voted for the village drunk, that’s who we should get! — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) February 25, 2019

FACTS!

As a minimum requirement – you’ll need to be able to talk to people and convince them to come out to vote. Because these numbers are showing that there are a crazy number of people who can decide elections just sitting at home on polling day — tyro (@DoubleEph) February 25, 2019

Those of you saying you’ve nothing to lose no matter the outcome of an election – because of a few millions in your account – are dealing with a dangerous delusion. You’re not fighting for the poor as you claim. If things get bad, you’ve more to lose, from investment to security. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) February 25, 2019

Should we stagger announcement of results like we do now or wait until all results from all the 36 States and Abuja are in before the announcements start? In that way no one knows what is going on and no counter to be prepared! 🤔🤔🤔 — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) February 25, 2019

Stagger? Sis, check yourself before staggering.

Professors saying “My name is “Prof XYZ” tells you much about the quality of education in Nigeria. No sir, your name is not “Professor”. Professor is your academic title at a specific institution. — Ayo Sogunro (@ayosogunro) February 25, 2019