Article

Today’s Noisemakers: Gimba Kakanda, Omojuwa, Dr. Joe Abah, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

You win some, you lose some, sis.

LOL, pipe down.

Throw the entire country away.

FACTS!

Stagger? Sis, check yourself before staggering.

 

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Op-ed Editor February 23, 2019

Nigeria’s Election 2019 and “the day after”

After everything, Nigeria’s “Day of Great Expectation” in the words of ace writer, Charles Dickson comes up on February 23, ...

ThankGod Ukachukwu February 22, 2019

Why I think majority of Nigerians will vote Atiku Abubakar as President

On Saturday February 23, 2019, #NigeriaDecides2019 will be held and Nigerians from all walks of life, in the cities, towns, ...

Bernard Dayo February 22, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Segun ‘Segalink’ Awosanya drags First Bank for gross negligence, Subomiplumptre, Chxta, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo February 21, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Frank Donga, Mr Sleeves Up, Biola Kazeem, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo February 20, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Juliet Kego, Osagie Alonge, Ogbeni Dipo, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Fatima Allahanan February 20, 2019

#ArewaMeToo is long overdue for the victims of the North’s silence

Arewa women are changing narratives and this time, it is on sexual assaults and sexual harassments. Men in northern Nigeria ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail