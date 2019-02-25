NigeriaDecides: Kogi falls to APC as Buhari clinches victory

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of Saturday’s Presidential election in Kogi, winning 14 out of the 21 local government areas of the state, leaving his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar with the other 7.

As contained in the official results declared by the State Collation Officer, Prof Michael Adikwu of the University of Abuja, the APC candidate polled overall votes of 285, 894 to defeat the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar who polled 218,207 votes of the total 521,016 valid votes cast.

According to him, of the total of 1,640,449 registered voters in the state, there were 570,773 accredited voters, while there were 521,016 valid votes cast and 32, 480 rejected votes.

Atiku lost the election in Kogi with a wide margin of 67,687 votes.