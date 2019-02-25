Article

#NigeriaDecides: Kogi falls to APC as Buhari clinches victory

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of Saturday’s Presidential election in Kogi, winning 14 out of the 21 local government areas of the state, leaving his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar with the other 7.

As contained in the official results declared by the State Collation Officer, Prof Michael Adikwu of the University of Abuja, the APC candidate polled overall votes of 285, 894 to defeat the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar who polled 218,207 votes of the total 521,016 valid votes cast.

According to him, of the total of 1,640,449 registered voters in the state, there were 570,773 accredited voters, while there were 521,016 valid votes cast and 32, 480 rejected votes.

Atiku lost the election in Kogi with a wide margin of 67,687 votes.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 25, 2019

#NigeriaDecides: Atiku Abubakar floors Buhari in FCT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as the winner ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 25, 2019

#NigeriaDecides: Atiku clinches victory over Buhari in Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar winner of Saturday’s ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 25, 2019

#NigeriaDecides: Atiku loses Nasarawa to Buhari by 6,000 votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 25, 2019

#NigeriaDecides: APC’s Muhammadu Buhari floors Atiku in Yobe

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari has defeated his closest rival in Saturday’s Presidential election held in Yobe, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 25, 2019

#NigeriaDecides: Saraki loses return bid to Senate, APC clears all 3 seats in Kwara

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has lost his return bid to the Senate, as he lost Saturday’s election for Kwara Central Senatorial District ...

Miracle Odenigbo February 25, 2019

CTA Decries the Performance of Security Agencies During Nigeria Election

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy has decried the conduct of security agencies during the presidential and national assembly elections on ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail