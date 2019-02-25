NigeriaDecides: Atiku Abubakar floors Buhari in FCT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as the winner of the February 23 presidential election held in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to the results announced by the commission on Monday, the PDP candidate polled 259,997 votes to defeat his closest rival Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 152,224 of the 423,951 total valid votes cast.

A total of 467,784 voters were accredited of the 1,335,015 total registered voters. Total votes cast was put at 451,408 while rejected votes were 27,457.