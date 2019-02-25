Article

Imoh Umoren has given us visuals to his upcoming movie ‘Dear Bayo’

In September, 2018, Imoh Umoren tweeted that he was planning on churning out more TV shows in 2019. In other words, it was going to be a busy year for the filmmaker whose 2017 movie Children of Mud got four nods at least year’s AMVCA. Club, his 2017 heist thriller which was ambitious but largely underwhelming, had one of the silliest trailers I have ever seen – the scene where Nancy Isime‘s Pam cheekily observes that her male adversary brought a knife to a gunfight. That scene will always be funny to me.

Although I have seen Umoren teasing Lagos: Sex, Traffic, Lies on Twitter, Dear Bayo seems the most ready and a trailer was recently released. Filmed in the Niger Delta, Dear Bayo rehashes and addresses the social issues Umoren likes to wrap his movies around (Case in point: Children of Mud and child witchcraft). The plot details is pretty straightforward: youth corp member Bayo meets Ebipade, a girl in his place of assignment. Both come from humble backgrounds and are smitten by each other, but have to overcome difficulties in their personal lives to be together.

Yeah, boy meets girl, got it. The reason I have this insight into the movie is because I saw the plot details published beneath the trailer on YouTube. Without it, I wouldn’t have known what Dear Bayo is about. At this point, I’m exhausted to the bone about Nollywood movie trailers that are poorly edited and incoherent.

The trailer for Dear Bayo opens with the titular Bayo meeting Ebipade, who tells him that her father physically abuses her. There are a few darkly bleak scenes where a young, blind girl named Rahinna is bleeding, dead. And Bayo is mobbed by an irate crowd, partly bloodied and in one scene, he’s held back and clubbed by a plank. Bayo is played by Chimezie Imo, a fast-rising actor who has featured in a handful of television shows and movies like Battleground, Castle and Castle, The Cure and MTV Shuga season 6.

No release date has been announced yet, and here’s the trailer below.

 

 

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

