NigeriaDecides: Atiku clinches victory over Buhari in Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar winner of Saturday’s presidential election held in Ondo, defeating the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari in 11 of the state’s 18 local governments; Akure North, Ifedore, Idanre, Ile Oluji/Okeigbo, Irele, Ondo East, Ose, Ondo West, Akure South, Ese Odo and Okitipupa local governments while the remaining seven; Akoko North East, Akoko North West and Akoko South East, Akoko South West, Odigbo, Ilaje and Owo local governments fell to the ruling party.

According to the results announced on Monday, the PDP candidate scored 275,901 votes to defeat the candidate of the APC who scored 241,769 votes of the total 586,827 votes cast.

The rejected votes were 30,833 while results in 80 polling units where voting took place were cancelled for reasons including over-voting, widespread violence, intimidation of electorate and staff, failure of card readers and outright disruption of the election.

The total number of accredited voters were 598,586.