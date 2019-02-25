Article

David Oyelowo joins cast of ‘Peter Rabbit’ sequel

According to reports, the upcoming sequel to Peter Rabbit has added David Oyelowo to the cast. Simply titled Peter Rabbit 2, the movie will be released by Sony and it will be a continuation of Peter Rabbit’s tales based on the stories by Beatrix Potter. Oyelowo’s character in the live-action sequel is still unknown but according to VarietyJames CordenDomhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne are set to reprise their roles.

Peter Rabbit image poster/Source: Google Images

That said, Oyelowo’s acting portfolio hasn’t exactly leaned towards kid-friendly roles, safe for Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time and Disney’s Queen of KatweOyelowo is known best for his work as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selmawhich earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

The classically trained stage actor has since been in high demand with his recurring role in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, as well as joining the BBC adaptation of Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables,which is set to air on PBS as a miniseries in April. He’s also starring in the upcoming adaptation of Chaos Walking.

