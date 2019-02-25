NigeriaDecides: Atiku loses Nasarawa to Buhari by 6,000 votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Nasarawa.

According to the results announced on Monday by the Returning Officer for the Presidential Election in the state, Azubuike Nwankwo, Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in eight out of the 13 local government areas of the state, polling 289, 903 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar who won the remaining 5 scoring 283,847 votes of the 599,399 votes cast.

The electoral body further revealed that the total number of valid votes cast was 580,778 out of the 613,720 voters were accredited, , while 18,621 votes were rejected.