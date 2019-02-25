NigeriaDecides: APC’s Muhammadu Buhari floors Atiku in Yobe

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari has defeated his closest rival in Saturday’s Presidential election held in Yobe, Atiku Abubakar as he polled 497,914 votes to beat the former Vice President who scored 50,763 votes of the 586,137 votes cast.

State Collation officer of INEC, Prof. Abubakar Gunduri, who announced the result on Monday in Damaturu after collation from the 17 local government areas in the state, disclosed that the exercise recorded a total of 559,365 valid votes and 26,772 invalid votes, while 601,059 were accredited for the election out of the 1,365,913 registered voters in the state.