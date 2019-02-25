Article

#NigeriaDecides: APC’s Muhammadu Buhari floors Atiku in Yobe

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari has defeated his closest rival in Saturday’s Presidential election held in Yobe, Atiku Abubakar as he polled 497,914 votes to beat the former Vice President who scored 50,763 votes of  the 586,137 votes cast.

State Collation officer of INEC, Prof. Abubakar Gunduri, who announced the result on Monday in Damaturu after collation from the 17 local government areas in the state, disclosed that the exercise recorded a total of 559,365 valid votes and 26,772 invalid votes, while 601,059 were accredited for the election out of the 1,365,913 registered voters in the state.

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 25, 2019

#NigeriaDecides: Atiku loses Nasarawa to Buhari by 6,000 votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 25, 2019

#NigeriaDecides: Saraki loses return bid to Senate, APC clears all 3 seats in Kwara

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has lost his return bid to the Senate, as he lost Saturday’s election for Kwara Central Senatorial District ...

Miracle Odenigbo February 25, 2019

CTA Decries the Performance of Security Agencies During Nigeria Election

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy has decried the conduct of security agencies during the presidential and national assembly elections on ...

Bernard Dayo February 25, 2019

The Big 5: Atiku wins nine out 10 declared LGAs in Oyo; Dino Melaye wins Kogi West senatorial seat | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today: Atiku wins nine out 10 declared LGAs in Oyo Atiku ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 25, 2019

#NigeriaDecides: With a slim margin, Osun falls to Buhari

Following the official declaration of results in Saturday’s presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission., President Muhammadu Buhari has secured ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 24, 2019

INEC adjourns final collation of Presidential election results, confirms death of staff in Rivers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an adjournment of the final collation of the Presidential Election results to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail