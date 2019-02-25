NigeriaDecides: Saraki loses return bid to Senate, APC clears all 3 seats in Kwara

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has lost his return bid to the Senate, as he lost Saturday’s election for Kwara Central Senatorial District having polled 68,994 votes as against 123,808 votes garnered by Ibrahim Oloriegbe, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was declared winner of the election as announced by Prof. Olawole Olatunbosun, from the University of Ilorin who was Returning Officer for the district.

In the other results announced, Umar Sadiq of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 98,170 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP who polled 33, 364 votes and emerge winner of the Kwara North Senatorial seat.

According to the results declared by INEC, the total number of registered voters in the district was put at 386,969 while the total votes cast was put at 137,456. Rejected votes were 4544 and total valid votes stood at 132,912.

In Kwara South Senatorial District, Lola Ashiru, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, polled 89, 704 votes of the total 136,889 valid votes cast to defeat incumbent Senator Rafiu Ibrahim of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 45,176 votes.

Returning Officer for the election, Sylvia Malomo, announced that the total number of rejected votes was 3,119 while the total votes cast were 140,006 out of the total number of registered voters in the district put at 432,499.