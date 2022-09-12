Major setback for the Super Eagles as Umar Sadiq gets injured

Sunday’s loss to Getafe on the road for Real Sociedad resulted in an injury for Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq.

Sadiq is doubtful to play in the September 27 friendly match between the Super Eagles and Algeria due to a recent injury.

The Nigerian international player joined La Real this summer and has been instrumental in all three of the team’s games since then.

The tall striker scored in his first game for Sociedad, tying the score against Atletico Madrid.

In the UEFA Europa League, he was also a key figure in their 1-0 win at Old Trafford over Manchester United.

The game against Getafe opened with the former Almeria striker on the field, but after 37 minutes he was substituted by Mohammed Ali Cho.

The team sent their best wishes to the Nigerian international on Monday as he recovers from the injury; further testing will establish how long he will be out of action.

The team tweeted, “We are with you, Sadiq.”

